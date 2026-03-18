Tari Eason And Rockets Face Lakers On March 18

In his most recent game, a 100-92 loss to the Lakers on March 16, Eason totaled five points, nine rebounds and two steals. Eason is averaging 10.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are giving up 114.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

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