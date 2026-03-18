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Tari Eason
Houston Rockets

Tari Eason

Houston Rockets • #17 PF

Tari Eason And Rockets Face Lakers On March 18

Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, March 18. Eason's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 100-92 loss to the Lakers on March 16, Eason totaled five points, nine rebounds and two steals. Eason is averaging 10.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are giving up 114.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tari Eason

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