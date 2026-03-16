Tari Eason And Rockets Face Lakers On March 16

Last time out on March 13, Eason put up four points and eight rebounds in a 107-105 win over the Pelicans. Eason is averaging 10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are giving up 115.3 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

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