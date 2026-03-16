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Tari Eason
Houston Rockets

Tari Eason

Houston Rockets • #17 PF

Tari Eason And Rockets Face Lakers On March 16

Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, March 16. Eason's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 13, Eason put up four points and eight rebounds in a 107-105 win over the Pelicans. Eason is averaging 10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are giving up 115.3 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tari Eason

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