Tari Eason And Rockets Take On Jazz On April 3

In his most recent game, a 119-113 win over the Bucks on April 1, Eason totaled five points. Eason is averaging 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, surrendering 125.4 points per game.

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