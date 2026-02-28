FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets

Tari Eason

Houston Rockets • #17 PF

Tari Eason And Rockets Play Heat On Feb. 28

Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets play the Miami Heat on Saturday, Feb. 28. Eason's points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 26, Eason recorded two points, eight rebounds and two steals in a 113-108 win over the Magic. Eason is averaging 11.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 117.2 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Tari Eason

