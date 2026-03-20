Tari Eason And Rockets Play Hawks On March 20

Eason put up 10 points and six rebounds in his last game, a 124-116 loss to the Lakers on March 18. Eason is averaging 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are allowing 116.6 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

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