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Tari Eason
Houston Rockets

Tari Eason

Houston Rockets • #17 PF

Tari Eason And Rockets Play Grizzlies On March 27

Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 27. Eason's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 110-108 loss to the Timberwolves on March 25, Eason had three points and eight rebounds. Eason is averaging 10.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 119.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tari Eason

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