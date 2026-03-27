Tari Eason And Rockets Play Grizzlies On March 27

In his most recent game, a 110-108 loss to the Timberwolves on March 25, Eason had three points and eight rebounds. Eason is averaging 10.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 119.1 points per contest.

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