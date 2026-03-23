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Tari Eason
Houston Rockets

Tari Eason

Houston Rockets • #17 PF

Tari Eason And Rockets Face Bulls On March 23

Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets play the Chicago Bulls on Monday, March 23. Eason's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 21, Eason recorded seven points in a 123-122 win over the Heat. Eason is averaging 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 120.2 points per contest against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tari Eason

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