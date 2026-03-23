Tari Eason And Rockets Face Bulls On March 23

Last time out on March 21, Eason recorded seven points in a 123-122 win over the Heat. Eason is averaging 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 120.2 points per contest against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

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