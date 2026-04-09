Tari Eason And Rockets Square Off Against 76ers On April 9

In his last game on April 7, Eason posted 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a 119-105 win over the Suns. Eason is averaging 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.5 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

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