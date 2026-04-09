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Tari Eason
Houston Rockets

Tari Eason

Houston Rockets • #17 PF

Tari Eason And Rockets Square Off Against 76ers On April 9

Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, April 9. Eason's points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 7, Eason posted 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a 119-105 win over the Suns. Eason is averaging 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.5 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tari Eason

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