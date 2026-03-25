T.J. McConnell And Pacers Face Lakers On March 25

In his last game on March 23, McConnell recorded 13 points, six assists and two steals in a 128-126 win over the Magic. McConnell is averaging 9.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 13th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.9 points per game.

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