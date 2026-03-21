Stephon Castle And Spurs Take On Pacers On March 21

In his most recent action, a 132-104 win over the Kings on March 17, Castle tallied three points and 12 assists. Castle is tops on his team in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 16.4 points and 5.0 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Pacers are giving up 120.2 points per game, which ranks 26th in the NBA.

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