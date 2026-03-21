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Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs • #5 PG

Stephon Castle And Spurs Take On Pacers On March 21

Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, March 21. Castle's points prop was 16.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 132-104 win over the Kings on March 17, Castle tallied three points and 12 assists. Castle is tops on his team in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 16.4 points and 5.0 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Pacers are giving up 120.2 points per game, which ranks 26th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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