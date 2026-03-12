FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs • #5 PG

Stephon Castle And Spurs Take On Nuggets On March 12

Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, March 12. Castle's points prop was 16.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Castle put up 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists in his last action, a 125-116 win over the Celtics on March 10. Castle paces his team in assists with 6.9 per game, and averages 16.3 points and 4.9 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Nuggets are conceding 116.3 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Stephon Castle

