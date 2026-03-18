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Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs • #5 PG

Stephon Castle And Spurs Square Off Against Kings On March 17

Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, March 17. Castle's points prop was 17.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 119-115 win over the Clippers on March 16, Castle tallied 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Castle is tops on his team in assists with 7.0 per game, and averages 16.7 points and 5.1 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Kings are surrendering 120.6 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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