Stephon Castle And Spurs Square Off Against Kings On March 17

In his most recent appearance, a 119-115 win over the Clippers on March 16, Castle tallied 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Castle is tops on his team in assists with 7.0 per game, and averages 16.7 points and 5.1 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Kings are surrendering 120.6 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

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