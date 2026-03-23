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Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs • #5 PG

Stephon Castle And Spurs Face Heat On March 23

Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Miami Heat on Monday, March 23. Castle's points prop was 17.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 17, Castle put up three points and 12 assists in a 132-104 win over the Kings. Castle leads his team in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 16.4 points and 5.0 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Heat rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 117.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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