Stephon Castle And Spurs Face Heat On March 23

Last time out on March 17, Castle put up three points and 12 assists in a 132-104 win over the Kings. Castle leads his team in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 16.4 points and 5.0 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Heat rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 117.2 points per contest.

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