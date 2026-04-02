Stephon Castle And Spurs Face Clippers On April 2

Last time out on April 1, Castle put up 15 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists in a 127-113 win over the Warriors. Castle is tops on his squad in assists with 7.3 per game, and averages 16.6 points and 5.2 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 112.5 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

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