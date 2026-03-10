FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs • #5 PG

Stephon Castle And Spurs Take On Celtics On March 10

Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, March 10. Castle's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Castle had 23 points and five assists in his last appearance, a 145-120 win over the Rockets on March 8. Castle is tops on his squad in assists with 6.9 per game, and averages 16.3 points and 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 106.9 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Stephon Castle

