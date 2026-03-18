Spencer Jones And Nuggets Take On Grizzlies On March 18

Last time out on March 17, Jones recorded seven points in a 124-96 win over the 76ers. Jones is averaging 5.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the league in points allowed, giving up 118.6 points per contest.

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