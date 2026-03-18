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Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets

Spencer Jones

Denver Nuggets • #21 SF

Spencer Jones And Nuggets Take On Grizzlies On March 18

Spencer Jones and the Denver Nuggets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, March 18. Jones' points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 17, Jones recorded seven points in a 124-96 win over the 76ers. Jones is averaging 5.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the league in points allowed, giving up 118.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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