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Simone Fontecchio
Miami Heat

Simone Fontecchio

Miami Heat SF

Simone Fontecchio And Heat Square Off Against Lakers On March 19

Simone Fontecchio and the Miami Heat play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, March 19. Fontecchio's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 17, Fontecchio put up 10 points in a 136-106 loss to the Hornets. Fontecchio is averaging 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.9 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Simone Fontecchio

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