Simone Fontecchio And Heat Square Off Against Lakers On March 19

In his last game on March 17, Fontecchio put up 10 points in a 136-106 loss to the Hornets. Fontecchio is averaging 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.9 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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