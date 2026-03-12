FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Simone Fontecchio
Miami Heat

Simone Fontecchio

Miami Heat SF

Simone Fontecchio And Heat Play Bucks On March 12

Simone Fontecchio and the Miami Heat play the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, March 12. Fontecchio's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Fontecchio posted 18 points and six rebounds in a 150-129 win over the Wizards. Fontecchio is averaging 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 17th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

