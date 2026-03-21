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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder • #2 PG

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Play Wizards On March 21

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, March 21. Gilgeous-Alexander's points prop was 28.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 20 points, six assists and three steals in his last action, a 121-92 win over the Nets on March 18. Gilgeous-Alexander paces his squad in both points (31.5 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 4.5 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 123.7 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

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