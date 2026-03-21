Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Play Wizards On March 21

Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 20 points, six assists and three steals in his last action, a 121-92 win over the Nets on March 18. Gilgeous-Alexander paces his squad in both points (31.5 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 4.5 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 123.7 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

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