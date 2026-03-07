FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Square Off Against Warriors On March 7

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, March 7. Gilgeous-Alexander's points prop was 31.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 103-100 win over the Knicks on March 4, Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 26 points and eight assists. Gilgeous-Alexander leads his team in both points (31.7 per game) and assists (6.5), and averages 4.4 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 114.1 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

