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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder • #2 PG

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 15

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, March 15. Gilgeous-Alexander's points prop was 32.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 104-102 win over the Celtics on March 12, Gilgeous-Alexander had 35 points, six rebounds, nine assists, two steals and three blocks. Gilgeous-Alexander is tops on his squad in both points (31.8 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 4.5 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Timberwolves are giving up 115.1 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

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