Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Take On Spurs In Game 6
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday, May 28. Gilgeous-Alexander's points prop was 29.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Gilgeous-Alexander had 32 points, nine assists and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 127-114 win over the Spurs on May 26. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.