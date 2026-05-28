Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Take On Spurs In Game 6

Gilgeous-Alexander had 32 points, nine assists and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 127-114 win over the Spurs on May 26. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per game.

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