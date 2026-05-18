Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Face Spurs In Game 1

Gilgeous-Alexander had 35 points and eight assists in his most recent game, a 115-110 win over the Lakers on May 11. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per game.

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