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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder • #2 PG

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Play Nets On March 18

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, March 18. Gilgeous-Alexander's points prop was 30.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gilgeous-Alexander put up 40 points and four steals in his last game, a 113-108 win over the Magic on March 17. Gilgeous-Alexander paces his squad in both points (31.7 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 4.5 boards. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Nets are conceding 115.6 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

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