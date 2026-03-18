Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Play Nets On March 18

Gilgeous-Alexander put up 40 points and four steals in his last game, a 113-108 win over the Magic on March 17. Gilgeous-Alexander paces his squad in both points (31.7 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 4.5 boards. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Nets are conceding 115.6 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.

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