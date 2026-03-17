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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder • #2 PG

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Take On Magic On March 17

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, March 17. Gilgeous-Alexander's points prop was 31.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 15, Gilgeous-Alexander posted 20 points, 10 assists and two steals in a 116-103 win over the Timberwolves. Gilgeous-Alexander leads his team in both points (31.6 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 4.5 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Magic rank 11th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

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