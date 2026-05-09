Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Face Lakers In Game 3

In his last appearance, a 125-107 win over the Lakers on May 7, Gilgeous-Alexander had 22 points. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.6 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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