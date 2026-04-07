Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Square Off Against Lakers On April 7

In his last game, a 146-111 win over the Jazz on April 5, Gilgeous-Alexander put up 20 points and seven assists. Gilgeous-Alexander paces his squad in both points (31.4 per game) and assists (6.5), and averages 4.4 boards. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 115.3 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

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