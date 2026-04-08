Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Square Off Against Clippers On April 8
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, April 8. Gilgeous-Alexander's points prop was 29.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 123-87 win over the Lakers on April 7, Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 25 points, eight assists and two steals. Gilgeous-Alexander paces his squad in both points (31.3 per game) and assists (6.5), and averages 4.3 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.4 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.