Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Square Off Against Clippers On April 8

In his most recent game, a 123-87 win over the Lakers on April 7, Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 25 points, eight assists and two steals. Gilgeous-Alexander paces his squad in both points (31.3 per game) and assists (6.5), and averages 4.3 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.4 points per contest.

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