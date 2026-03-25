Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Take On Celtics On March 25

In his last action, a 123-103 win over the 76ers on March 23, Gilgeous-Alexander put up 22 points, five assists and two blocks. Gilgeous-Alexander is tops on his team in both points (31.5 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 4.5 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Celtics are allowing 107.0 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA.

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