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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder • #2 PG

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Take On Celtics On March 25

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, March 25. Gilgeous-Alexander's points prop was 29.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 123-103 win over the 76ers on March 23, Gilgeous-Alexander put up 22 points, five assists and two blocks. Gilgeous-Alexander is tops on his team in both points (31.5 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 4.5 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Celtics are allowing 107.0 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

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