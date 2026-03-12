Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Face Celtics On March 12

Gilgeous-Alexander put up 35 points, nine rebounds and 15 assists in his last game, a 129-126 win over the Nuggets on March 9. Gilgeous-Alexander is tops on his squad in both points (31.7 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 4.5 boards. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Celtics are giving up 107.2 points per game, which ranks first in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.