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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder • #2 PG

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Face 76ers On March 23

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, March 23. Gilgeous-Alexander's points prop was 29.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points and seven assists in his most recent game, a 132-111 win over the Wizards on March 21. Gilgeous-Alexander leads his squad in both points (31.6 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 4.4 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

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