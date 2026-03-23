Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Face 76ers On March 23

Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points and seven assists in his most recent game, a 132-111 win over the Wizards on March 21. Gilgeous-Alexander leads his squad in both points (31.6 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 4.4 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

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