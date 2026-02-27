Scotty Pippen Jr. And Grizzlies Play Mavericks On Feb. 27

Last time out on Feb. 25, Pippen recorded eight points and four assists in a 133-112 loss to the Warriors. Pippen is averaging 10.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.