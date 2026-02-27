FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Scotty Pippen Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies

Scotty Pippen Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies • #1 PG

Scotty Pippen Jr. And Grizzlies Play Mavericks On Feb. 27

Scotty Pippen Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, Feb. 27. Pippen's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 25, Pippen recorded eight points and four assists in a 133-112 loss to the Warriors. Pippen is averaging 10.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Scotty Pippen Jr.

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Memphis GrizzliesRecent Memphis Grizzlies Player News

View All Memphis Grizzlies Player News