Scotty Pippen Jr. And Grizzlies Square Off Against Clippers On March 7

Scotty Pippen Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, March 7. Pippen's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves on March 3, Pippen totaled eight points and five assists. Pippen is averaging 11.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

