Scotty Pippen Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies

Scotty Pippen Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies • #1 PG

Scotty Pippen Jr. And Grizzlies Take On 76ers On March 10

Scotty Pippen Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, March 10. Pippen's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 7, Pippen recorded 11 points in a 123-120 loss to the Clippers. Pippen is averaging 11.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are giving up 116.1 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Scotty Pippen Jr.

