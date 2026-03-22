Scottie Barnes And Raptors Square Off Against Suns On March 22

Barnes totaled 15 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks in his last game, a 121-115 loss to the Nuggets on March 20. Barnes paces his team in rebounding (7.9 per game), and averages 18.6 points and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.2 points per contest.

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