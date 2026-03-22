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Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors • #4 SF

Scottie Barnes And Raptors Square Off Against Suns On March 22

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, March 22. Barnes' points prop was 16.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Barnes totaled 15 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks in his last game, a 121-115 loss to the Nuggets on March 20. Barnes paces his team in rebounding (7.9 per game), and averages 18.6 points and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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