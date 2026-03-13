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Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors • #4 SF

Scottie Barnes And Raptors Square Off Against Suns On March 13

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors play the Phoenix Suns on Friday, March 13. Barnes' points prop was 17.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Barnes tallied nine points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in his most recent action, a 122-111 loss to the Pelicans on March 11. Barnes paces his squad in rebounding (7.9 per game), and averages 18.8 points and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 111 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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