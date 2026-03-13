Scottie Barnes And Raptors Square Off Against Suns On March 13

Barnes tallied nine points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in his most recent action, a 122-111 loss to the Pelicans on March 11. Barnes paces his squad in rebounding (7.9 per game), and averages 18.8 points and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 111 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

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