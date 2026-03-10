FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors • #4 SF

Scottie Barnes And Raptors Take On Rockets On March 10

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, March 10. Barnes' points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 122-92 win over the Mavericks on March 8, Barnes totaled 17 points and five assists. Barnes leads his team in rebounding (7.9 per game), and averages 18.9 points and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks.

The Rockets are allowing 109.9 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Scottie Barnes

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Toronto RaptorsRecent Toronto Raptors Player News

View All Toronto Raptors Player News