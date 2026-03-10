Scottie Barnes And Raptors Take On Rockets On March 10
Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, March 10. Barnes' points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 122-92 win over the Mavericks on March 8, Barnes totaled 17 points and five assists. Barnes leads his team in rebounding (7.9 per game), and averages 18.9 points and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks.
The Rockets are allowing 109.9 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.