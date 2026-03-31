Scottie Barnes And Raptors Square Off Against Pistons On March 31

Last time out on March 29, Barnes recorded 23 points, 15 assists and three steals in a 139-87 win over the Magic. Barnes is tops on his team in rebounding (7.7 per game), and averages 18.6 points and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Pistons are giving up 109.5 points per contest, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.