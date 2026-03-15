Scottie Barnes And Raptors Play Pistons On March 15

Barnes totaled 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 122-115 win over the Suns on March 13. Barnes paces his team in rebounding (7.8 per game), and averages 18.7 points and 5.3 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.