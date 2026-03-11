Scottie Barnes And Raptors Play Pelicans On March 11

In his last appearance, a 113-99 loss to the Rockets on March 10, Barnes had 24 points. Barnes is tops on his team in rebounding (7.9 per game), and averages 19.0 points and 5.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 120.2 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 27th in the NBA in points allowed.

