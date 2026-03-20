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Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors • #4 SF

Scottie Barnes And Raptors Square Off Against Nuggets On March 20

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors play the Denver Nuggets on Friday, March 20. Barnes' points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 18, Barnes put up 18 points and seven rebounds in a 139-109 win over the Bulls. Barnes leads his squad in rebounding (7.8 per game), and averages 18.7 points and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks.

The Nuggets rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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