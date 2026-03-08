FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Scottie Barnes And Raptors Square Off Against Mavericks On March 8

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors play the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, March 8. Barnes' points prop was 19.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 5, Barnes posted 16 points in a 115-107 loss to the Timberwolves. Barnes is tops on his team in rebounding (8.0 per game), and averages 18.9 points and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

The Mavericks rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

