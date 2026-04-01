Scottie Barnes And Raptors Play Kings On April 1

Barnes totaled five points, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 127-116 loss to the Pistons on March 31. Barnes paces his squad in rebounding (7.6 per game), and averages 18.4 points and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks.

The Kings rank 27th in the league in points allowed, giving up 121.1 points per contest.

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