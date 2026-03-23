Scottie Barnes And Raptors Play Jazz On March 23

Barnes put up 17 points, six assists and two steals in his last action, a 120-98 loss to the Suns on March 22. Barnes is tops on his squad in rebounding (7.8 per game), and averages 18.6 points and 5.4 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 124.8 points per contest.

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