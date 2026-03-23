Scottie Barnes And Raptors Play Jazz On March 23
Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors play the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 23. Barnes' points prop was 17.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Barnes put up 17 points, six assists and two steals in his last action, a 120-98 loss to the Suns on March 22. Barnes is tops on his squad in rebounding (7.8 per game), and averages 18.6 points and 5.4 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 124.8 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.