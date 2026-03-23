FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors • #4 SF

Scottie Barnes And Raptors Play Jazz On March 23

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors play the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 23. Barnes' points prop was 17.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Barnes put up 17 points, six assists and two steals in his last action, a 120-98 loss to the Suns on March 22. Barnes is tops on his squad in rebounding (7.8 per game), and averages 18.6 points and 5.4 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 124.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Scottie Barnes

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Toronto RaptorsRecent Toronto Raptors Player News

View All Toronto Raptors Player News