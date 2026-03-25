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Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors • #4 SF

Scottie Barnes And Raptors Take On Clippers On March 25

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, March 25. Barnes' points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 23, Barnes recorded 20 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists in a 143-127 win over the Jazz. Barnes paces his team in rebounding (7.8 per game), and averages 18.6 points and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Clippers are conceding 112.8 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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