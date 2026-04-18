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Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors • #4 SF

Scottie Barnes And Raptors Play Cavaliers In Game 1

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Barnes' points prop was 17.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on April 12, Barnes put up 18 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists and three blocks in a 136-101 win over the Nets. Barnes averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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