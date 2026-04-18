Scottie Barnes And Raptors Play Cavaliers In Game 1

Last time out on April 12, Barnes put up 18 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists and three blocks in a 136-101 win over the Nets. Barnes averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per contest.

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