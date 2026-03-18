FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors • #4 SF

Scottie Barnes And Raptors Take On Bulls On March 18

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, March 18. Barnes' points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 119-108 win over the Pistons on March 15, Barnes totaled 14 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks. Barnes leads his team in rebounding (7.9 per game), and averages 18.7 points and 5.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

The Bulls are surrendering 120.0 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Scottie Barnes

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Toronto RaptorsRecent Toronto Raptors Player News

View All Toronto Raptors Player News