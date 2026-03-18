Scottie Barnes And Raptors Take On Bulls On March 18

In his last action, a 119-108 win over the Pistons on March 15, Barnes totaled 14 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks. Barnes leads his team in rebounding (7.9 per game), and averages 18.7 points and 5.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

The Bulls are surrendering 120.0 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

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