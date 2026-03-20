Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Play Timberwolves On March 20

Henderson had nine points and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 127-119 win over the Pacers on March 18. Henderson is averaging 13.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.9 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

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