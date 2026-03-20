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Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers PG

Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Play Timberwolves On March 20

Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, March 20. Henderson's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson had nine points and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 127-119 win over the Pacers on March 18. Henderson is averaging 13.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.9 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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