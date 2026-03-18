Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Face Pacers On March 18

In his last game on March 16, Henderson posted 16 points and four assists in a 114-95 win over the Nets. Henderson is averaging 13.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 120.1 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 27th in the NBA in points allowed.

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