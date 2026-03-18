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Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers PG

Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Face Pacers On March 18

Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, March 18. Henderson's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 16, Henderson posted 16 points and four assists in a 114-95 win over the Nets. Henderson is averaging 13.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 120.1 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 27th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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