Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Play Nuggets On March 22
Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, March 22. Henderson's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Henderson totaled 11 points and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 108-104 win over the Timberwolves on March 20. Henderson is averaging 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Nuggets are conceding 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.